Varun Dhawan Is All Things Kind; Helps Injured Dancer With 5 Lakhs

Apart from being a good actor, Varun Dhawan is also popular in the industry for his dancing talent. The star has been seen in Remo D’Souza’s Super Hit dance film ABCD 2 and is shooting for his Street Dancer right now.

Varun’s recent action has proved that he is not just a good dancer himself but keeps a big heart for fellow dancers as well. The actor who was last seen in Kalank has come forward and helped an injured hip hop dancer by donating Rs 5 lakhs for his treatment.

The guy named Ishaan from Moradabad, UP, injured his neck while practicing a double front flip. To help his financial requirements for treatment, several fellow dancers started raising fund on social media. When Varun came across one such post by the Instagram account @kartik_veterans, he himself volunteered for the help. Sending a personal message, he asked how can he help the guy.

Another Insta account @totheculture later shared the snapshot of the chat and announced that Varun came ahead for Ishaan’s treatment. The post caption reads as, “REAL HERO 🙏@varundvn Thank you for taking care of everything🙏

This kid broke his neck a few days back while he was practicing double front flip…

He got injured and was in serious need of financial support.. everyone from community started showing support and then then the real hero saw the story on @kartik_veterans feed and the rest you can see in DM screenshot🙏 would like to thank Varun Dhavan for everything he did…we need more hero’s like you.. thank you everyone who supported #respect #dilse ❤️

Paritosh of @totheculture confirmed India Today that VD donated Rs 5 lakh for Ishaan’s treatment.

Now that’s really beautiful. Isn’t it?

