Varun Dhawan Has THIS Befitting Reply To A Troll For Calling Him An ‘Idiot’ For Shaking Hands With A Cop Amid Health Crisis

Given the current situation, everyone has been expressing their gratitude to Mumbai Police for their amazing work. Now the actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to express his gratitude to the Mumbai Police and shared a throwback photo with a cop. But soon the reactions from the fans made the actor a little angry.

Varun Dhawan shared a throwback photo of himself with a cop to thank the efforts of the Mumbai Police during the lockdown. Soon the actor was being mentioned in unwarranted tweets about stepping out of the house during the lockdown. Varun who is known for dismissing rumours on social media set the record straight with some tweets.

Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u https://t.co/K9XXKlESnm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 13, 2020

Varun shared the photo on Twitter and wrote “Thank you @MumbaiPolice.” The actor also shared the same photo on Instagram with a folded hands emoticon. A fan decided to troll the actor and tweeted: “Where is social distancing, mask and gloves… Bad example set by this actor.”. In reply Varun tweeted: “Idiot, this is an old picture clicked two months back. Love you”.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till April 30. On the professional front, Varun will be seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan. The film was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, it may change depending on the lockdown situation in the country.

