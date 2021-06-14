Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media on Sunday evening to encourage her fans to work out and improve their fitness.

Advertisement

The actress shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen performing a type of abs workout using a punching bag. In the video, Urvashi bends her upper body downward grasping the punching bag with her legs, while her trainer supports her holding her feet

“I GOTTA WORK HARDER Beyond the usual 180 DEGREES ab workout has some major body benefits. Banging upside down from a punching bag (upper body strength). When you perform a crunch from an over-extended position you may be able to tap into your innermost abdominal muscles,” Urvashi Rautela wrote alongside her video.

Just a few days ago, the actress had shared a video of getting punched repeatedly in the gut by her trainer.

“NO PAIN NO GAIN. He clocks me right in the gut Getting walloped is part of my action film absorbing his blows,” Urvashi Rautela had captioned the video.

On the work front, the actress is all set to feature in the upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” also starring Randeep Hooda.

Must Read: KRK Says “Mika Singh Ne Rakhi Sawant Ko Suar Ki Tarah Choosa” – Watch Full Video



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube