Actress Urvashi Rautela is making her pan-India debut with the film ‘The Legend’. The actress is over-the-moon and said that the film is about romance, humour, action, and plot twists.

Expressing excitement for her film, Urvashi Rautela stated, “At last! My goal of becoming a pan-Indian actress was realised with the launch of the trailer for my pan-India release film, which is all about romance, humour, action, and plot twists abound throughout the movie.”

Time and again we have seen Urvashi Rautela making news owning to her fashion choices. The actress recently made her red carpet debut at Cannes and made sure to make heads turn. Urvashi Rautela never misses a chance to stay in the headlines. Be it for her work or her personal life, the actress is always the talk of the time.

Urvashi Rautela added: “With its stunning surroundings, vibrant music, comedic tunes, and necessary social message, it is a big-budget mainstream entertainment.”

Urvashi Rautela will be seen playing a “microbiologist and IITian in the movie”.

“The movie will also convey a message about the educational system. I appreciate everyone’s kindness and genuine affection they have showed me for my movie,” added Urvashi Rautela further.

In terms of work, Urvashi Rautela also has Dil Hai Gray and Black Rose in the pipeline.

