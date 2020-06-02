Urvashi Rautela Grooves To ‘Savage’ As She Switches On Her ‘Beyonce Mode’, WATCH!

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a throwback video where she switches on her ‘Beyonce mode’.

In the Instagram video, Urvashi Rautela can be seen dancing on the popular track “Savage”, dressed in a yellow hoodie and black pants.

“BEYONCE MODE ON shot this a month back… been super obsessed with savage since past 2 months haha,” she wrote along with the lyrics of the song as caption.

Urvashi Rautela recently also shared a video of herself where she can be seen doing glute thrusts with 80-kilo weights.

Meanwhile, the actress currently awaits the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on an OTT platform. Urvashi Rautela has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

