Twinkle Khanna Has A Soothing Take To The Upcoming Cyclone Nisarga & We’re In Awe Yet Again!

Author-entrepreneur and former actress Twinkle Khanna is waiting for cyclone Nisarga to come and “give us a wave” here, but she hopes people stay safe.

Sharing a video of her cup and the beach, she wrote on social media on Wednesday: “A cup of tea, some drizzle and waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave. I just hope it’s not too friendly and decides to add a hug as well. Stay safe folks.”

This comes a day after her husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar urged everyone to take necessary precautions against the cyclone Nisarga, which is approaching the city at a high speed. The set of precautions discussed by Akshay were shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by MyBmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being,” wrote the actor along with his video.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Nisarga has brought every Mumbaikar on the edge of their seats. After enetering through Alibaug it is expected to show its effect in many parts of the city and borderlines areas.

