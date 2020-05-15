Tusshar Kapoor May Not Be There ‘Emotionally, Financially Or Mentally’ But He’s At A Good Place Because Of THIS Reason

Actor Tusshar Kapoor maybe not be there emotionally, financially or mentally, but he says he is “in a great place right now” since “there is coffee at this place”.
Tushar Kapoor took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself sitting on the balcony and holding a coffee mug. He is seen dressed in a navy blue T-shirt paired with white shorts.
He wrote: “I’m in a great place right now. Maybe not emotionally, financially, mentally, or physically. But there is coffee at this place.”
He later shared another photograph of himself, where he is seen sporting a T-shirt paired with jeans and a scarf.
“When R…E is inevitable, why not lie back and enjoy it! Easier said than done? At least, fight back when it’s all over! #thursdaythoughts,” he wrote.
