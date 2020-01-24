Truth Behind Why Priyanka Chopra Royally Ignored Designer Manish Malhotra REVEALED!

Priyanka Chopra, who was back in Mumbai for work, attended the annual cultural event dedicated to the Mumbai Police called Umang a few days back. Along with our desi girl, a pool of other Bollywood celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, also added glamour to the starry night.

The event that was held on January 19 was a fun and entertaining tribute to all the work that the police does for the people of the city. Pictures and videos from the event flooded the Internet world in no time and what caught our attention was a video where Priyanka Chopra royally ignored Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

The video in talks shows Priyanka Chopra greeting and hugging everyone from the industry seated in a row with a smile. As she moves forward, she just snubs through the designer and ignores him as if he did not exist. The video went viral in no time and people began to wonder what went wrong.

While there were many theories churned out about their equation, we finally know why PeeCee did not greet Manish at that time. An Instagram user who uploaded a meme on the same revealed that he received a message that explained the whole thing. The message read, “She met him backstage just five minutes before that and they hugged each other so much.”

Well, it is good to know that all is well between the two.

PeeCee and Manish have always been good friends. She had even visited Manish in November 2019 after his father, Suraj Malhotra passed away. Back in September 2018, Manish had even arranged for wedding clothes at the last minute for Priyanka and hubby Nick Jonas when they had lost their luggage while attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s lavish engagement ceremony at Lake Como.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!