Trouble For Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa Biopic; Movie Gets A Notice By Madras High Court

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming biopic Thalaivi on late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is hitting headlines due to multiple reasons, right from Kangana’s dedication to getting under the skin of the character or objections by Jayalalithaa’s niece. Now, the latest reason is the movie being served a notice by the Madras High Court.

A few weeks ago, it was learnt that late CM’s niece Deepa Jayakumar took objection against making any movie or web shows on Jayalalithaa without consenting her. She also slammed the makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, alleging that they hadn’t informed about making a biopic on her aunt. Furthermore Deepa has moved to the court against the makers of Thalaivi as well as the web show. Now, in response to plea, the Madras High Court has issued a notice to Gautam Menon (director of a web show based on Jayalalithaa), AL Vijay (director of Thalaivi) and Vishnu Vardhan. Their response to the notice is awaited.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut literally turned her house in Manali into a dance studio! She is diligently preparing for her role of late late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film “Thalaivi“, and dance is a significant aspect of the character.

In a video posted by her team on Instagram, Kangana is seen rehearsing with a choreographer.

Captioning the video, Kangana wrote, “The queen never rests. Rehearsals are in full swing for #thalaivi in Manali. Cannot wait for this epic saga.”

The film is titled “Thalaivi” in Tamil and “Jaya” in Hindi, and will be directed by AL Vijay.

