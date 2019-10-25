Thalaivi Star Kangana Ranaut Bonds With Her Team Over A Lavish Dinner In LA

Kangana Ranaut is a force to reckon with. The actress knows how to balance her work and personal life like a pro and never compromises on giving her best shot at things. She had a bang on start to 2019 with her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and now has moved on to her next project Thalaivi.

The actress flew to Los Angeles with her team to work on the prosthetics of the film and before she kickstarts the shoot, Kangana decided to bond with his team over a lavish dinner. Pictures of the dinner have surfaced online and from what it looks like, we think Kangana had a really great time at the dinner.

In a picture that has surfaced online, we can see her sitting with her team at the dinner table and her sister Rangoli Chandel has also accompanied the team for the dinner. In a video, we can see Kangana talking to her sister in a happy mood. She can be seen wearing a polka dot white and black dress and looks quite cheery and amused. People around her are seen recording the crackling candle burning over a dish. Everyone shouts “cheers” and start digging in,

The post shared by her team said, “When in LA, Team Thalaivi out for quick dinner in between look tests for the upcoming movie. Stay tuned for more.” Kangana was seen posing with producers Vishnu Induri, Brinda Prasad and Shaailesh R Singh, along with ace costume designer Neeta Lulla.

Kangana, who will essay the role of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha in Thalaivi, is currently focused on the film completely and is working with Hollywood prosthetics expert, Jason Collins, of Captain Marvel fame, for the same. A few days ago, pictures of Kangana undergoing fittings of prosthetics had gone viral.

With her directorial debut this year, Kangana made an impressive mark at the box office and now plans to turn producer by next year. She had recently said in a statement, “My office will be ready by January. Simultaneously, we are readying our projects. There are so many good scripts that come my way and the [makers] want me to feature in them. But there is so much new talent that needs to be given a platform.”

She further added, “It’s important that these powerful scripts don’t get lost and make it to the big screen. I want to [back] a few small films and see how that goes. Eventually, I may do something on a bigger level. We will also venture into digital entertainment.”

