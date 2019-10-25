Is Taimur Ali Khan Really Leaving For Boarding School? Father Saif Ali Khan Reveals

Taimur Ali Khan is the Bollywood cutie who everyone likes to see doing cute things. The little munchkin has a fan following like no other person in the industry and the fandom is so huge that it became a topic of concern for parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Taimur is a paparazzi favourite and even got his doll.

It was earlier reported that to keep Taimur away from all the limelight, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor decided to send Taimur to a good boarding school. Apparently, according to their family tradition and the buzz, the kids would be sent to Lockers Park Prep School in Hertfordshire, which is a premier prep school. But it looks like Kareena and Saif are not really in the mood to do so. Saif Ali Khan opened about the same and said that Taimur will stay here and study in a regular school just like his sister Sara did.

Reports in SpotboyE suggest that the rumours were completely untrue. Saif told Spotboy E, “Not at least till 10th standard. We want to keep him close. He will go to a school just like Sara.” Well, that is some good news for his fans.

Earlier Saif Ali Khan had revealed that Taimur Ali Khan has learned to say no to the paparazzi. he revealed that Taimur doesn’t like to get clicked and has learned to say, “No pictures please.” Saif revealed that Taimur is very happy and least interested. “No pictures please, he started saying it as well. He doesn’t like being photographed,” Saif had said. Kareena Kapoor Khan too talked about the growing paparazzi and said that Taimur has stopped taking pictures with her as well.

When Karan Johar asked Kareena if Taimur misses the shutterbugs when they are not around. Kareena said that he thinks that they are his friends. He loves to be around them and in fact, hates it when she or hubby Saif Ali Khan take her picture. Kareena said, “He thinks paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says ‘Amma, no pictures’”.

