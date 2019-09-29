There have been numerous reports doing rounds from quite some time saying all is not well between Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and his elder daughter Trishala from ex-wife Richa Sharma. It was recently when Trishala cleared the air by stating that the drift between her and her actor dad is nothing but just baseless rumours.

The star kid who is known to be quite active on Instagram recently conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session on the photo-sharing app. Trishala received many questions related to her personal life.

A follower of Trishala asked her “Rumours going around saying you and your father are not on good terms. Please confirm?” the latter replied her answer in a cool manner as she said, “Please do not believe in everything that is written in tabloids. I don’t know where or who that came from but NO it’s not true.”

Talking about Trishala, the 31-Year-old has pursued her graduation in criminal Law from John Jay College of Criminal Justice from New York. Post to which the star kid completed her Master’s degree in Pyschology from Hofstra University. Apart from being a Pyschothearpist, Trishala is also an entrepreneur and founder of Dream Tresses Hair Extensions in New York.

Speaking about her dad Sanjay, the actor who was last seen in Prassthanam happens to be all busy these days filming his upcoming projects Panipat, Bhuj: The Prid Of India and Sadak 2.

