Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Niece Gets Harassed By 4 Drunk Boys In A Train; Filmmaker Upset On Not Getting Any Response From The Helpline

Tigmanshu Dhulia got everyone on the internet concerned when he posted a tweet about his niece being harassed by four boys on her journey to Bangalore. The filmmaker’s niece was travelling by Udyan Express to Banglore when the incident happened. The worse part was that no helpline were responding.

In his tweet, Tigmanshu said, “My niece is travelling in Udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help”

My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

This rose concern amongst the Twitter users who urged the Railway authorities to help Tigmanshu’s niece. One of the users wrote, “Sir ask her to call helpline numbers 182 or 138. Someone I know went through this. Railway police came. Though often it depends on the will of those on duty. Praying for her.”

Sir ask her to call helpline numbers 182 or 138. Someone i know went through this. Railway police came. Though often it depends on the will of those on duty. Praying for her — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) January 26, 2020

Hey how I can help I'm in this train ? — Armaan (@Mehboobp1) January 26, 2020

Pull the chain if possible — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) January 26, 2020

@HMOKarnataka @PiyushGoyal please immediately do took action ! I hope you will ignore this message ! @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Ashish Singh (@AshishS44604300) January 26, 2020

By god’s grace, the filmmaker’s niece reached her destination safely. Tigmanshu updated his fans with the reliving news just a few minutes after he wrote the first tweet. He wrote, “Thank you all for responding I am really great full no helpline numbers worked but eventually like in India Jugaad Kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys.”

Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys 🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

He also thanked the police officers and the authorities who helped him, “I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart”

I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart🙏🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

The Twitter handle of Indian Railways also asked Tigmanshu Dhulia to share the helpline number which he dialled and which did not respond to him.

