Actor Tiger Shroff shared a throwback picture of himself from the times he did not have facial hair.

The young action star took to Instagram, where he shared a shirtless picture of himself. In the image, he is seen lying down, flaunting his well-chiselled built and sporting maroon shorts.

“Jab daadi nahi aati thi (When I didn’t have facial hair)… #bachpana,” Tiger wrote.

Recently, Tiger paid a heartfelt tribute to late king of pop Michael Jackson in a throwback post he has shared on social media.

Tiger Shroff shared a clip dancing on his “Munna Micheal” numbers such as “Feel the rhythm” and “Beparwah“.

Tiger Shroff was last seen on screen in “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the “Baaghi” franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

The young actor is quite on social media with over a whopping 23 plus million followers on Instagram. Following which he is one of the most followed actors among current gen actors in Bollywood.

Tiger Shroff never fails to turn heads be it with his pictures or videos, the actors always assures to keep his fans updated about his whereabouts.

