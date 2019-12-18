Tiger Shroff Is Glad To Be Back From Serbia In One Piece After Shooting Intense Action Scenes For Baaghi 3; Disha Patani Has A Cute Reaction

After shooting for some intense action sequences in the chilly Serbia for Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is back in Mumbai. And now, though Tiger misses his days back in Serbia he is glad to have made it back from there in one piece! Yes, the WAR actor has shared a nostalgic Instagram post where he is seen gazing at the sky and caption the image with, “Looking back at something special and glad came out of those 40 days in one piece. #Baaghi3…”

Well, soon it was none other than Tiger’s rumored girlfriend and Bharat actress Disha Patani who replied on the image saying, “I am glad too.” During his shoot in Serbia, one video that went viral on social media was where Tiger can be seen practicing for an action scene that is a trademark stunt filmed on Reeves in The Matrix. In the video, Tiger flaunts a toned torso in a long trench coat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses.

For those living under the rock, Disha had recently confessed her love for Tiger during an interview with Pinkvilla saying, “He’s too slow motion, man. I’ve been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learned gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

While Tiger Shroff’s last outing WAR, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor went on to become one of Bollywood’s highest grosser, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat.

