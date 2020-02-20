ThrowbackThursday: When Shah Rukh Khan Said, “Till We Make Films, There’ll Be People Out There Waiting To Watch Me”

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest and most loved superstars in the country. The actor is ruling our hearts and the film industry for 3 decades now. Our #ThursdayThrowback story is about the SRK who once gave an important quote about cinema and himself.

It has been more than a year since we saw SRK on the big screen. Khan was last seen in Zero which released in December 2018. As the film flopped, the actor went on a sabbatical and since then, no one knows when he is going to work in a film again. On his birthday last year, the Badshah told his fans that he will announce his film in 2 months. However, even that didn’t happen.

Well, no one knows when is Shah Rukh Khan going to announce his next and when the film will hit the screens. But in an interview in 2016, SRK said something that will prove that the superstar isn’t going to stop. He will indeed come up with a new project even if we have to wait longer.

In an interview with Huffington Post in 2016, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he fears that one day he will be standing in the balcony of his house, does he fear that there won’t be anyone to greet him? SRK gave a strong response to it and stated, “Yes. But — and there’s a big but — that would be a day when India won’t be making films anymore. That’s the only way this could happen. Till we make films, there’ll be people out there waiting to watch me.”

In the same interview, about his choices in films and flops, the FAN actor said, “I cannot be cynical about how people will respond. I have done trashy films, I have done good films and I have done some bad ones. There is a huge acceptance for what I have done.”

He added, “As an actor, choosing the film that I want to do is the freedom that I should have. When you sit with a story, sometimes you just want to do it. Like I mentioned, sometimes I realise it’s not my world, but I get molded in that space only to see if I can pull it off. Sometimes I fail; other times I succeed. The success doesn’t make me want to do the same thing again. Or the failure doesn’t want me to not do it ever again. Instead, it makes me want to do it all over again. Because that part has to be done. I can’t get it wrong.”

Even in his multiple interviews post Zero‘s debacle, Shah Rukh Khan said that he is taking a break because he is affected by the failure of the film as it was special to him. He also said that he is spending time watching worldwide cinema and content. On his birthday, Khan said that he has good 2-3 films in his hands.

Well, let’s hope SRK announces his next soon…

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!