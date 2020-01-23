ThrowbackThursday: Varun Dhawan & ‘Street Dancers’ Relishing A Machayenge Morning; See Video

#ThrowbackThursday: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all geared up for their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D’Souza the film also stars Nora Fatehi in a pivotal role. Remo has earlier directed dance movies like ABCD and ABCD 2.

Here’s a throwback video of Street Dancer’s team lip syncing at Emiway Bantai’s ‘Machayenge’. The video features Varun, Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal, Gabriel, Sushant Pujari dancing their hearts out. He captioned the video, “Waking up every morning on #streetdancer apna crew. @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @sushi1983 @gabrieldsouzaaa #chotapravin @kuldeepshashi @emiway_bantai”.

Street Dancer 3D releases on January 24, 2020 and we can’t wait for you to enjoy their performances in the film.

