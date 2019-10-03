ThrowbackThursday: When Shah Rukh Khan Almost Debuted In Mollywood In THIS Mohanlal-Mammootty-Juhi Chawla Starrer!

After television, Shah Rukh Khan has only been a part of Hindi films and that too, amazing ones! However, despite doing only Bollywood films, his popularity has reached sky high and people around the globe know him.

While we don’t know if SRK will be seen in a film of any other language or not, but he had almost made his debut in the Malayalam film industry. During the 90s, SRK almost had a cameo in a film titled Harikrishnans starring Juhi Chawla, Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Harikrishnans (1998) was a love triangle love story in which both Mammootty and Mohanlal’s characters fall in love with Juhi. However, in the end, the director Fazil was supposed to bring in Shah Rukh Khan as Juhi Chawla’s love interest. The actors had even shot a photo featuring SRK, Juhi and both the Malayalam superstars.

The reason SRK’s cameo in Mollywood didn’t happen is because the makers released the film with two different endings. In one of the endings, Juhi Chawla goes to Mammootty & in the other one, Mohanlan wins her heart. The reason to shoot these two endings was not to disappoint the fans of both the Malayalam superstars!

Well, let’s hope someday we get to see Shah Rukh Khan exploring regional films too.

As we speak of special appearances, this year, megastar Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara and others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!