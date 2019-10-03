War: Hrithik Roshan Credits His Transformation To Tiger Shroff!

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War released yesterday amidst tons of anticipation and seems like the movie has managed to fulfill the expectations. Though the screenplay was panned by many, the action sequences have been lauded by the audience.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Super 30, which was contrary to the character he played in War. He revealed that in getting out of that lazy zone of Super 30, Tiger Shroff’s casting played a great role.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Hrithik Roshan revealed, “I had played Anand sir in Super 30, right before War. I was lazy, stagnant, complacent and totally out of shape. I just knew Tiger’s presence would ignite me to a level where I would have to be at my best. Without that impetus and thrust, may be, I would continue being a little easy. I was really insistent that for my sake, I would want Tiger to be cast with me.”

Speaking about War’s opening day, the movie is said to register the biggest opening of 2019 and one of the biggest in the history of Bollywood.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

Recently, during a media interaction, Hrithik Roshan said that you cannot declare any one person as the best in a creative field as acting.

He said: “We are in a creative field and I don’t think there is any one best person. I feel there are many who deserve to be man of the year. We should be proud that we have so many of us who are doing well.”

