ThrowbackThursday: Sanjay Dutt’s This AMAZING Fact Was Missed By Even Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with not a dialogue but a very interesting fact about Sanjay Dutt which was even missed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. Dutt is all set with Panipat releasing tomorrow, but before that let’s take a look at a very interesting trivia about his life.

A report published on Filmfare stated this interesting fact, “When Sunil and Nargis Dutt were about to become parents, they put out an ad in the newspaper asking the readers to suggest names for their newborn baby. Amongst all the suggestions that came in, Nargis became extremely fond of the name “Sanjay” and this is when they decided that if they were to have a baby boy, they will name him Sanjay.”

