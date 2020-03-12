ThrowbackThursday: Disha Patani Shares Sister Khushboo’s Pic From Army Training Days!

#ThrowbackThursday: Disha Patani is currently enjoying the success of her film, Malang which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actress also wins hearts with her stunning photos on her Instagram page. Recently, Patani went down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of her elder sister Khushboo Patani from her Army training days.

In one of the images, Khushboo is seen sporting short hair and wearing shorts.

“Hats off to you, I can never imagine going through what you went and how you have changed into the most beautiful girl I have known, I love you,” Disha captioned the picture.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In another photograph, Khushboo is seen on the field with a team of women officers around her. Disha even called her sister her “wonder woman”.

On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in “Malang”, will now feature in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Radhe is being helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. This is Disha’s second film with Salman after Bharat (2019).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!