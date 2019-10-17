ThrowbackThursday: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Karwa Chauth With An Evergreen Pic Of Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has an on-point Twitter game and there is no denying to it. Today the megastar on the occasion of Karwa Chauth decided to walk down the memory lane and rejoice some beautiful memories while appreciating his better half Jaya Bachchan.

Big B put a cropped monochrome picture of Jaya Bachchan from her young days looking beautiful. Jaya dressed in a traditional saree with a beautiful smile can be seen standing by Big B’s side. We loved how Mr Bachchan in his caption explained the cropping of his face. It is beautiful how he kept his better half in focus on this special day.

“the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant ..and therefore unseen,” he wrote.

T 3520 – .. the better half .. !! 🌹

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

Apart from Mr Bachchan, Actor Anil Kapoor is also celebrating the day. Anil on his Twitter put up quite an unusual wish. He put up a video of him running during his workout session and wrote how his wife Sunita’s fasting is keeping him healthy.

Anil wrote, “All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and every day! Happy karva chauth,”

All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! 😍 Happy karva chauth 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mbY35sxQO3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 17, 2019

On the work front, both the veteran actors have a good number of projects in their kitty. While Big B has shot for Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and has a few in making. Anil Kapoor is right now working on Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti.

