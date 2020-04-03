This Is How Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Is Dealing With Social Distancing

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has recently made her Instagram account public and the fans are very keen to get a sneak peek into the star kid’s life. While Suhana has made her acting debut with a short film titled, The Grey Part Of Blue, she is also a very talented dancer. During the lockdown, she is currently social distancing in New York and has found the perfect way to stay fit.

She opted for online classes for her belly dancing lessons with her trainer and we’re glad to see that she is just as dedicated as her father when it comes to staying fit. Clearly, social distancing is not going to let her stay away from dancing for too long.

Suhana Khan completed her schooling from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then studied films in England. In several interviews, Shah Rukh has said Suhana aspires to have a career in acting just like her father but she was given the mandate of finishing studies first.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to son Aryan, 21, who studies films at the University of Southern California, and six-year-old Abram, their youngest child.

