Makers Unveil The First Motion Poster Of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur Led The Night Manager; get ready for some power packed action. The series has been making headlines for quite sometime now. Finally the makers have confirmed the same with an official poster.

The excitement of seeing Anil Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, has been all over the roof. The actors have teased their fans by dropped some BTS in the past from their time on sets. Fans were waiting for the next update. As the clock hit noon, the actors has dropped the first motion poster of The Night Manager.

Anil Kapoor captioned his post as,’ Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon – ek hotel ka night manager.”

This dhamakedar poster release has fans all excited to see Anil & Aditya doing some action. After Malang, the night manager marks the second collaboration between Anil Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo will be working with each other in this one unlike Malang where they were against each other.

Fans have showered praises for Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s look & can’t believe how young & dashing the star looks.

This year also look super promising for Anil Kapoor. His show Night manager will be releasing this year. Also he will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. He also has Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the pipeline.

