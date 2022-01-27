Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Kashmir Files saw its poster featuring at the ‘Times Square’ tower in the Big Apple on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day.

Vivek took to his social media on Thursday to share the news with his followers. He tweeted a video capturing the film’s digital poster at the ‘Times Square’ tower. He wrote, “HISTORIC. #TheKashmirFiles at Times Square, Manhattan. A matter of honour and pride as for the first time any film has been advertised at the world’s most expensive site by the fans and supporters led by @kp_global”.

The director elaborated in a statement that The Kashmir Files was initially supposed to release on January 26 but its release was pushed owing to the Omicron scare in the country, “The film was supposed to release on 26th January on Republic Day but it got postponed because of Covid.”

The Kashmir Files is a true story and has been made based on documented footage and video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community, which lead to the mass exodus of the community from the state.

The director further said in the statement, “But the fans and supporters of this film decided that they must advertise it on Times Square – World’s most expensive and prestigious advertising site and they raised their own funds and did it, led by global Kashmiri pandits diaspora.”

“It’s a matter of honour and pride for India and every single Indian because the issue of Kashmir genocide is now being mainstreamed just by the fans and supporters,” he concluded.

Both Vivek and his actor wife Pallavi Joshi were stationed in the US for over a month-long schedule for the special screenings of aThe Kashmir Files’ across different cities.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

