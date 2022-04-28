After performing well at the Indian box office, the Anupam Kher-starrer, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is all set to release in Israel on April 28, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Speaking about the film, Anupam, who has been of late sharing his fitness journey on social media, said in a video, “Shalom and Namaste to my friends in Israel. As you know our film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is releasing in your country. It’s a very important film of our time. It’s about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in 1990.”