IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the most popular Indian films and web series of the year (so far), according to audiences in India. Rather than base its rankings on box office, small statistical samplings, or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list based on IMDbPro data on the page views of IMDb users in India.

Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022 (So Far), according to IMDb Users in India*

The Kashmir Files

K.G.F: Chapter 2

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vikram

Jhund

Samrat Prithviraj

Runway 34

A Thursday

Hridayam

*Of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and July 5, 2022 and that have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher, these 10 titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at imdb.com/watchlist.

Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2022 (So Far), according to IMDb Users in India*

Campus Diaries (MX Player)

The Great Indian Murder (Disney+ Hotstar)

Rocket Boys (Sony LIV)

Panchayat (Prime Video)

Human (Disney+ Hotstar)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix)

Apharan (Voot & ALTBalaji)

Escaype Live (Disney+ Hotstar)

Mai (Netflix)

The Fame Game (Netflix)

*Of the web series released in India between January 1 and July 5, 2022, and that have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher, these 10 titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at imdb.com/watchlist.

“Great stories transcend language, genres, budgets, and formats, and we are thrilled to see a diverse set of films and web series resonating with IMDb users in India this year,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb. “By highlighting the films and web series that have been most popular in the first half of this year, we hope to both celebrate these titles and further our ongoing commitment to helping entertainment fans around the world discover and decide what to watch.”

Fans in India come to IMDb to learn more about their favorite stars, films, and shows. They also rely on IMDb to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch. IMDb is committed to continually increasing the breadth and depth of coverage pertaining to Indian movies, web series (Bollywood and Regional), and celebrity content.

