Thappad: Rajasthan Police Uses Taapsee Pannu Starrer To Make People Speak Against Domestic Violence & Mental Harassment, Here’s How

Taapsee Pannu starrer latest release Thappad is all set to end its first week run on a reasonable note. The film has collected 21.14 crores in 6 days and the trend has been fairly good.

Since the release of the film, a lot of people have showered praises regarding the subject and message. Taapsee’s performance and Anubhav Sinha’s direction has also won appreciation.

Now Rajasthan Police has used Thappad movie to send the message of speaking up against “domestic violence” and “mental harassment” loud to the netizens. Rajasthan Police in their latest Twitter post told netizens that domestic violence and mental harassment both are Thappad and if anyone faces the same in their household then they can file a complaint.

While Thappad movie has done a great job in creating awareness regarding the social issue, this Twitter post by Rajasthan Police will create more impact.

While talking about Thappad receiving appreciation from people all over, Anubhav Sinha recently told IANS, “The last time I started getting thousands of good words was after the release of ‘Article 15′. I ran away to Gulmarg, to the mountains where there was no network! I get scared of such love where people come out of the theatre and say, ‘this is the best work of Anubav Sinha till date’. I feel the pressure and wonder what will I do next. Now I think I cannot deliver anything that is average.”

He added: “It is not easy to deliver a good film and take the expectation of the audience one level higher every time. I am overwhelmed and pressured. I cannot deal with so much love! Thank you so much (to the audience) but I want to disappear!” the filmmaker said, with a deep breath.

