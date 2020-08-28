Author Twinkle Khanna is super proud of her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. On Friday, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Dimple from the sets of her forthcoming Hollywood film, Tenet.

“East Or West, Dimple is the Best! I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done:) #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes,” Twinkle wrote.

Along with it, she shared a brief clip of Dimple Kapadia sharing her experience of working with the film’s director Christopher Nolan.

Dimple Kapadia‘s nephew Karan Kapadia also shared the video.

“I’m so proud of you #tenet,” Karan captioned the clip.

The movie, which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. It’s one the much-awaited film which is written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

The film Tenet has been released in select theatres in the US, Europe, and New Zealand now after being delayed three times due to coronavirus pandemic. The film has received positive reviews from critics, who compared it to Nolan’s Inception and praised the cast’s performances.

Reportedly, Nolan took almost five years to write the screenplay after deliberating about Tenet’s central ideas for over a decade. The production kick-started casting in March 2019, while principal photography took place in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

