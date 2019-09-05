Teacher’s Day 2019: Deepika Padukone’s Teacher Writes A Sweet Note For The Actress, Calls Her A Superstar

It’s Teacher’s Day today and a lot of celebs share posts to wish people who were great teachers in their lives. However, Deepika Padukone’s school teacher Dr Ashley William Joseph shared a long post for the actress and was all praises for her.

Dr Ashley William Joseph shared a note which reads, “A hard worker and simple soul who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepu (Deepika). Firstly, I am so proud of the way Deepu has grown up in life and on-screen too. It feels good that one of my students is now India’s superstar. Deepika was my student for over 7 years in Bangalore. She was not only a good sportsperson but brilliant on stage too, be it dancing, singing or acting. She was also part of the Sophia Brass Ensemble and Choir which was the best in the country. I can still remember her beautiful soprano voice singing in the choir. I do hope one day I would get to work on her voice again and she brings out her own album. For those who don’t know, Deepu has a lovely elegant voice and I do wish to see her using that singing voice again. As for musical productions, the last one Deepu did with me was ‘Fiddler on the Roof’- one of the most famous Broadway productions that was a big hit in Bangalore.”

He also mentioned, “Coming from a famous family, Deepika was humble and simple which was such a beautiful trait in her. Rewind to the year 2002, some of my old students were putting up a dance drama and wanted me to help them clean it up. None other than Deepu was a part of the dance team. I am still trying to remember a day when she did not have a smile on her face. Deepu, you have reached the stars. You have achieved it all. Remember you do not need to prove anything to anyone. Just live your dream and continue reaching for the stars. You are already that beautiful star in the sky. It is your hard work and dedication that has made you what you are today. As you start this new chapter in your life being married, just remember that the roads are always not smooth. Negotiate each curve and the steep climb with love and utmost care. There is always that happiness in your destination.”

Joseph concluded his message by writing, “As your beloved teacher, I will always be there to lend support in whatever way you require. God bless you for all that you do. Much love.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!