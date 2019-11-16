Tara Sutaria On Constant Questions On Being An Outsider: “All That Matters Is Your Work”

Tara Sutaria may have been a part of the showbiz for quite a few years now with her singing and dancing and Disney show’s but the actress got her dream debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. Her debut was quickly followed by Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

But the beauty is still taking her own time to get used to the way of life in the world of show biz. Speaking about the misleading glorification of acting as a profession, Tara has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “This is all new for me. Sometimes, I feel lost when I am asked about competition or insecurities. But then, this year has also been about finding myself and focusing on the quality of work. Acting is made out to be all about gloss. But it’s a job at the end of the day. I am often asked about being an outsider, but how does that matter? Look at how the West functions, all that matters is your work.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara Sutaria has already bagged her third project alongside another debutant star kid Ahaan Shetty in the Hindi remake of the Telegu superhit RX100. The remake is being directed by Milap Lutharia and is titled Tadap.

While the film has already gone on floors, an official announcement about the release date of the film is yet awaited. Meanwhile, Tara’s act of a mute girl from her last release Marjaavaan has been attracting a lot of appreciation her way.

