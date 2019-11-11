Tara Sutaria: “I’ve Been Called Anorexic, Overweight & Firangi Because Of Being Too PROPER”

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented young gen actresses in Bollywood right now. She debuted with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Her upcoming film with Sidharth Malhotra, Marjaavaan is already garnering her praises from all over the industry.

Marjaavaan is Tara’s second film and she is playing the character of a dumb girl. She is only seen talking through hand gestures and expressions in the trailer. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara spoke about the hardships and criticism she faced till now and said, “When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don’t take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that’s quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, ‘Why did she choose to do this?’ But I met Karan and then SOTY 2 happened and my outlook changed.”

Tara, who has to put on a little weight for Marjaavaan revealed how people criticized her and said mean things about her. “People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like she’s put on weight. That’s something I have come to terms with. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning. A lot of people also didn’t think that I’m Indian and for some reason, they think I’m some firang. A lot of people don’t know but I’m Parsi and very much Indian and I like Hindi.”

Well, now that she has learned to deal with the criticism it really doesn’t bother her much like how it used to earlier.

Marjaavaan released on November 15, 2019, and is directed by Milap Zaveri.

