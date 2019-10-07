Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Roam Rome Mein Receives Immense Love At Busan International Film Festival

Tannishtha Chatterjee, whose directorial debut Roam Rome Mein starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui premiered in Busan International Film Festival received tremendous love and appreciation for her film. The film had a very highly anticipated premier and the screen was sold out with many people having to return back without getting the opportunity to watch the film.

Adil Hussain complimented her on twitter saying, “It’s been a long time that I watched a film which made me Sob, Uplifted and reflective at the same time so Gently. @TannishthaC your Debut Film #RoamRomeMein is a milestone of a film on #genderequity and every man and woman. @busanfilmfest Bravo Dear Tannishtha,” he wrote.

Tannishtha was also awarded the Asian Star Awards for her directorial debut. The award was given jointly by Marie Claire and the team at Busan International Film Festival.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, the film also features Tannishtha Chatterjee, Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Francesco Apolloni, UrBano Barberini, Pamela Villoresi and Andrea Scarduzio in important roles.

The sound is designed by four-time National award winner Bishwadeep Chatterjee, Music by Alokananda Dasgupta. The cinematographer is Sunita Radia. Film’s Italian crew includes the costume designer Ginevra Polvarelli and casting director Cristina Puccinelli. And is produced by Ravi Walia of Rising Star Entertainment and Eros intl.

The film will release in three languages – Hindi, English, and Italian. The release date of the film is yet to announced by the makers.

