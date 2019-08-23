This little heartthrob has everyone’s attention all the time. Yes, we are talking about none other than little Tim-Tim aka Taimur Ali Khan. Be it his mother’s good looks or father’s nawabi swag, this little one has got it all. A few days ago, Taimur was holidaying in London and our paparazzi was missing him the most and so were we but now that he’s back from vacations, all eyes are on him again. And guess, what he was doing this afternoon?

Taimur was doing yoga. What!! you don’t believe us? Look for yourself:

**CUTENESS ALERT**

This is isn’t the first time when we have seen Taimur performing a sport activity but he’s often seen riding a horse too. Saif and Kareena are making sure that little Tim-Tim is an all-rounder!

While Kareena is busy shooting Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan in London and Saif is busy shooting Jaawani Jaaneman opposite Tabu and Aalia Furniturewalla in London and that’s how the trio got to spend some quality time together. Pictures from their vacations were continuously doing the rounds on social media.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!