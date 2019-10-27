Taimur Ali Khan Holding ‘Phuljhadiyaan’ With Mum, Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Proof That This Nawab Is A Chota Patakha

Taimur Ali Khan is the most papped celebrity kid of B-Town. His pictures go viral on the internet in practically no time. And this morning, the little munchkin was spotted with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan at maasi, Karisma Kapoor’s Office. Taimur looked extremely very cute in printed Kurta with Pyjama.

Holding ‘Phuljhadiyaan’, Taimur did not look very excited about it. Not just that he got down and waited for a few seconds to collect all his firecrackers and was holding it both hands. He then walked towards the media and made cute faces looking into the cameras. He also did bend like a monkey and roared like a lion! Cute, isn’t!

Recently Kareena revealed that Taimur doesn’t like family members taking his pictures and only wants to get clicked by media. On the other hand, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife revealed that their youngest one, AbRam doesn’t like getting clicked at all. He hates it and has started playing indoor because of the same reason.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Sunny Leone’s kids including Nisha and her twins are some of the most papped kids of Bollywood.

Picture & video courtesy: Viral Bhayani

