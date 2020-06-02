Taapsee Pannu’s next Shabaash Mithu has made a lot of buzz around itself. Now if the reports are to go by, Taapsee might have bagged yet another biopic. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Kona Film Corporation on its official Twitter handle announced their next project, which will be the biopic of Karnam Malleswari. For the unversed Malleswari is the first Indian Woman Olympic Medallist. The announcement was made on the 45th birthday of the athlete.

On her birthday today, we proudly announce our next, a biopic on @kmmalleswari, FIRST Indian woman to win a medal at Olympics. A multilingual PAN Indian movie! #HBDKarnamMalleswari 🖋️ by @konavenkat99

🎬 by @sanjanareddyd

💰 by @MVVCinema_ & @KonaFilmCorp.#MVVSatyanarayana pic.twitter.com/W2qsBft9iL — KonaFilmCorporation (@KonaFilmCorp) June 1, 2020

Now, if the report in Bollywood Life is to go by, Taapsee Pannu has been approached to play the central character. The film is being written by Kona Venkat and will be helmed by Sanjana Reddy. The film is a pan India project that will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Talking about the film, Kona Venkat in a chat with Asian Age said, “This film is going to be an inspiration to the present generation. A poor girl from a remote village in Srikakulm district won the Bronze medal for India in Olympics. That is definitely a big story to narrate. She has faced so many hurdles and problems to reach this level. It wasn’t easy. She told us her whole story and gave us permission to portray all the incidents in her life.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has a long line up of films in her kitty. Alongside Shabaash Mithu which is the biopic of former Indian Women’s Cricket Team Caption Mithali Raj, also has Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba and Looop Lapeta in her kitty.

