Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Her Success Story & We Couldn’t Agree More

Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself in the industry with some power packed performances in films like Pink, Badla, Naam Shabana and manhy more to her credit. Now a force to reckon with, she finally spills the beans on what’s the reason behind her success.

Taapsee is elated that her fans gave her the no. 1 spot on a list created by Bollywood Ranker on the basis of votes that the audience gave to her movies on IMDb.

“I might not have the maximum hundred-crores grossers, but it’s quite satisfying to see that the audience has voted me basis the kinds of films I have done,” Taapsee said.

“Slow and steady is the mantra that has helped me get my audience and their trust. I hope I live up to their trust every time they decide to spend the few hours of their life watching my films,” she added.

The “Pink” star continued saying, “It helps me feel I am on the right path and that I can continue pushing the envelope as there is an audience who is following my thought process. That is why I try and push to do something new and different every year.”

Taapsee recently won Best Actress Awards for her movie Badla and Saand Ki Aankh. On the film front, Taapsee will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket” and Shabaash Mithu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!