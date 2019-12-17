Taapsee Pannu On Kabir Singh: “After What I Saw In Arjun Reddy, I Didn’t Go Watch Kabir Singh”

Earlier today, Taapsee Pannu unveiled the first poster of her upcoming myrder mystery film, Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey. The film will be released in September 2020 and the announcement poster is quite thrilling.

Rajeev Masand’s Actresses Roundtable 2019 is here and it consists of Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. While Rajeev shared the first promo of his upcoming roundtable, the actresses can be seen talking about the kind of opportunities or roles that women get to do or offeren in Bollywood.

Talking about the male-centric films, Bhumi Pednekar says, “There aren’t enough roles written for women. Period.” Taapsee Pannu then reveals that after watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy, she decided to not watch Kabir Singh. Taapsee says, “After What I Saw In Arjun Reddy, I Didn’t Go Watch Kabir Singh.”

The roundtable airs on December 22, 2019 and it’ll be interesting to know the perspective of these leading and emerging ladies in Bollywood.

On the work front, Taapsee just wrapped up the shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad which will be released next year on February 28, 2020.

