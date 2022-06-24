Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to bring the story of veteran India batter Mithali Raj on the big screen, has admitted to the fact that she gets star struck being around sports stars.

Speaking about her love for sports Taapsee Pannu said: “I am star struck with sport stars. I haven’t seen many movies while growing up until college but I followed sports since my childhood.”

Taapsee Pannu added: “So, whenever I see a sports star, I am always star struck which comes with huge amount of respect that I have for each one of them. I always ensure that I don’t trespass a line when I have a sports star around me and avoid being my usual chirpy self.”

‘Shabaash Mithu’ is set land in theatres on July 15. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women’s cricket team.

In a career spanning 23 years, Mithali boasts of 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups. The story tracks her journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend.

On the other hand, Ektaa Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap‘s much-awaited film ‘Dobaaraa’ is all set for a theatrical release on August 19.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is a fresh story which is said to be a completely new take from the director on thrillers.

‘Dobaaraa’ is a new-age thriller that brings Taapsee Pannu and Anurag together for the third time. The movie is backed by content queen Ekta Kapoor who is known for backing unique projects.

The upcoming Taapsee Pannu film is a cutthroat cliffhanger, and extremely edgy at its core.

