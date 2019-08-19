Taapsee Pannu Gets Candid On Being Called Panauti/Jinx In The Industry

Taapsee Pannu is one woman does not shy away from calling things as she sees them! And as a new-comer, the actress has struggled against odds, carved a niche for herself that most can only be envious of!

However, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, things were not always so rosy for the actress! The Judwaa 2 actress has revealed some nasty things that have been told to her, that we can only be shocked to hear!

Revealing that she was often treated as a desperate new comer trying to make it big in Bollywood. Taapsee said that many including her own managing agency told her she lacked the talent and skill set to make it big in the industry.

Furthermore, Taapsee, whose ensemble film, Mission Mangal has widely been appreciated by the audiences, revealed that she was called a Panauti or a Jinx, and that casting directors or producers would refuse to meet her because they thought she would invariably bring bad luck to their project. Ouch!

She quotes, “In South, the only bitter experience that happened to me was tagging me with the name of being an Iron leg, which was very unfortunate and sad because I had nothing to do in the scripting or filming of the film…I was there only for three songs and a few scenes and I did the film only because the producer was big, the film was big and the director was big and that was my fault that I chose to do a film for these reasons and the repercussions were brutal on me because I was tagged with the bad luck charm which I had to battle for years because I had two-three flop films back to back and I was in the film, so ‘yeh panauti’ hai'”

Well, we certainly cannot imagine what the Naam Shabana actress must have felt through this.

