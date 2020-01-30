Taapsee Pannu Fears Turning Down Films With Big Stars & Her Reason Behind It Is Thoughtful!

Taapsee Pannu has been on a career-high as the looks of two of her upcoming projects are out today. One is Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on former Cricket Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team and the other is Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad.

And now after having worked with some of the industry’s biggest actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Taapsee has revealed that she is scared of rejecting films with such A-listers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

But wait, before you get your horses running, Taapsee has a very different reason from what you have in your mind. The Pink actress recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio talk show, What Women Want. It was here that Kareena decided to have some fun with Taapsee and asked her to respond with “Safe” and “Unsafe” in the mentioned scenarios.

So when Bebo asked Taapsee about rejecting a film with a big star, Taapsee said, “It can be unsafe.” Further explaining her point of view, Taapsee said, “Actually, the fear of rejecting a film opposite a star is that they might perceive it wrongly. If they are a very big star, they should not think that I have turned it down because I have something personal against them.”

She further revealed, “Once or twice in the past, just to be ‘safe, after I turned a film down, I went out of my way to tell the person the reason behind it. The ones who were accessible, that is. The ones who were not accessible, I have no idea how they perceived it because I never got a chance to find out.”

Well, that was quite a statement. Do let us know your take on Taapsee’s thoughts in our comments section below.

