Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad Trailer’s Release Date REVEALED

Anubhav Sinha’s next movie titled ‘Thappad‘ starring Taapsee Pannu will release later this year, the trailer of the movie will be out on the 31st of January.

Anubhav Sinha’s last movie Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019 and touched a topic that is one of the most common social evils in India.

The makers of Thappad will release the trailer of the movie later this week. Not much has been disclosed about the Anubhav Sinha directorial but fans can expect a high on content quality driven film.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor.

After achieving critical & Box Office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020

