Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for ‘Stree’ and ‘Patal Lok’, released his short film ‘S*x, Likes & Stories’ on Thursday. The 12-minute-long psychological thriller poses the question: “In the world of social media, are you the consumer, or are you getting consumed?”

The short story is directed by Keith Gomes and has been shot entirely on iPhone. It also stars Mokshda Jailkhani and Shruthy Menon, who are seen dealing with their over-obsessive about their social media presence.

The film has been produced by Emmy-nominated Girish ‘Bobby’ Talwar, Oscar academy member Sandeep Kamal, Keith Gomes, and Suresh Jagasia. The film is available to stream on Keith Gomes’ YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Banerjee will be next seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’. The film is a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy film ‘Dream Girl’ which was released in 2019.

Abhishek Banerjee has joined the cast of the courtroom thriller film ‘Section 84’. The film stars veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta of ‘Teen’ fame.

Expressing his excitement about joining the film and working with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek said: “‘Section 84’ is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya. When I knew nothing about acting, I only knew one name, AMITABH BACHCHAN. From a boy who’s hypnotised by him to actually getting the opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame, life has truly completed a circle for me.”

