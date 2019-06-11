Swara Bhasker’s Late Tweet On Twinkle Sharma Case Attracts Insensitive Reactions

A lot of Bollywood celebs took on social media to express their anger over the heinous murder of 3 years Twinkle Sharma in Aligarh. Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Sonam Kapoor had reacted strongly. Actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for her strong expressions on Twitter, was a bit late to react when the whole nation was agitated and was tweeting.

Bhasker took on Twitter recently to express her anguish over the heinous murder case. She is known to be very opinionated, having the courage and spine to raise her voice of freedom on social media. Bhasker was late in tweeting about the case. Apparently, she was holidaying with her buddies in Russia. She returned from Russia and tweeted about the murder case. Swara wrote, “Just back Frm #Russia after a break. Including social media break! Aligarh news truly horrifying- brutal murder of 2yr old #TwinkleSharma, devastating! Killers must be punished, a precedent set so that such a crime NEVER repeated. My solidarity, sympathy & support to the family.”

Just back Frm #Russia after a break. Including social media break! Aligarh news truly horrifying- brutal murder of 2yr old #TwinkleSharma, devastating! Killers must be punished, a precedent set so that such a crime NEVER repeated. My solidarity, sympathy & support to the family. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 10, 2019

However, the actress was mocked by the Twitterati for being late on tweeting about the case. A few people questioned her why is she not holding any placards this time as she did during the Asifa rape case.

Though her tweet attracted several ‘insensitive’ replies, the actress chose to remain silent.

