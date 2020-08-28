Rhea Chakraborty has been at the forefront of facing the backlash after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death. It was yesterday when the Jalebi actress in a post claimed that her family and the building watchmen are being harassed by the media. Supporting Rhea on this is Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. In a tweet, the Anarkali Of Arah actress has backed her and below is what she has to say.

In the Instagram post that Rhea shared, she put up a video in which her father was mobbed by media in her complex. She also claimed that she approached the Mumbai Police for protection but haven’t received help. Reacting to this Swara Bhasker wrote how even Kasab was not subjected to this kind of treatment.

Backing Rhea Chakraborty, Swara wrote, “I don’t think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media.. Shame on us for being a toxic voyeuristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria…”

Meanwhile, an excerpt from Rhea Chakraborty’s Instagram post read, “There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ?”

