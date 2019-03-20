Actor Swapnil Joshi will be playing a cameo role in the Hindi TV show “Ladies Special“.

“I’m doing mainstream Hindi TV after almost 10 years or so as I was busy doing Marathi films. It’s a great feeling because it’s like you’re coming back to your roots. Deep down I’m very much a TV product, whatever I am is thanks to TV,” Swapnil said in a statement.

Swapnil takes up cameo role in 'Ladies Special'
Swapnil Joshi Takes Up Cameo Role In The TV Show Ladies Special

“It’s like I’m coming back home. Sony (Sony Entertainment Television) has been extremely instrumental in building and flourishing my career and it’s like family. So, when I got a call that there’s a cameo, it was like an old friend calling,” he added.

The “Krishna” actor quickly agreed to be a part of it.

“I think ‘Ladies Special’ as a show is very enriching and beyond entertainment, it’s a very aspirational show. It gives you hope and happiness,” he said.

According to a source, he will entertain the viewers of the show with his impressive comic timing. Swapnil will be seen in a burkha till his identity gets revealed by the leading ladies of the show.

Actress Girija Oak essays the role of an entrepreneur with a garment business in the show. Swapnil’s character is going to play an important role in her life by giving her a big garments order.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here