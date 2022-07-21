Over the past few days, Sushmita Sen has become the talk of the town and how. The actress has been in the news owing to her personal life. A few days back, business tycoon Lalit Modi took to his social media to make his relationship with Sushmita Sen official. Soon after the news took social media by storm, netizens raised a hue and cry around the ‘couple’ and began to share their opinion on their pictures. Sushmita and Lalit were not only trolled but netizens also had a field day as they shared some epic memes too.

For the unversed, Lalit Modi shared some cosy pics with Sushmita Sen in his Insta post while calling her his ‘better half’.

Now Sushmita Sen is making headlines for altogether different reasons. Ever since Lalit Modi confirmed their relationship on Instagram, she’s been sharing some powerful posts about herself and the people she loves. Recently, the actress took to social media and dropped a photo of her stunning self. Sush looked pretty in a blue top and oversized sunglasses while letting her tresses down. While a section of social media netizens couldn’t help but praise the actress, the other half spotted something else in the photo.

In the reflection of sunglasses worn by Sushmita Sen, netizens found ‘vodka bottles’ apparently. A user zoomed into the right eye of her sunglass and asked, “What’s that.” Commenting on the same a user said, “Vodka hai,” while another said, “Vodka lg rahi hai.” A netizens also said, “Tonic that helps people say I love you to anybody.” Check it out below:

Tonic that helps people say I love you to anybody 🤣 — The Unapologetic Hindu (@venurao) July 21, 2022

Aisai kisi pai shak nhi kar saktai

Pani ki bottle bhi ho sakti hai😅😃 — Sourav Dutta (@itssouravdutta) July 21, 2022

Itna deeply kon jata hai….😂 — Sunny Kumar (@SunnyKumar9084) July 21, 2022

Bhai sahab… chasma me dekh liya.. khatarnak ho aap to 😂😂😂😂 — sankalp srivastava (@sankalp321) July 21, 2022

2 bottles of Amul Kool — Vikram Choubey (@iam_Choubey) July 21, 2022

Recently, Sushmita Sen penned a long note against haters, who called her gold digger, on social media. A part of her caption read, “The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!”

While a section of media may have trolled the actress for dating Lalit Modi, but the majority had shown their support while slamming the haters.

