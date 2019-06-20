Sushmita Sen And Beau Rohman Shawl Dance Together At A Family Wedding & We Just Skipped A Heart Beat!

Weddings in India have always been a big fat Indian affair and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen’s wedding to his lady love and TV actress Charu Asopa had a lot of naach, gaana. Sushmita has flooded her Instagram with photos and videos from the June 16 wedding in Goa and it was a happy occasion for both the families.

Now recently we’ve seen Sush sharing a video with her beau Rohman in which both are dancing on Katrina Kaif’s song Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho making them the show stealer.

The video breaks open with Sushmita and Rohman taking the centerstage as they match steps on Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho. Draping a green lehenga, Sushmita looks beautiful and elegant as she dances with her beau. She wrote, “#sangeet.. And then came #dhamaal This was a VERY Private wedding with immediate families & only a few close friends from both sides, so there was no question of anyone being an audience, EVERYONE had to dance!! We made sure of it (sic)”

Sushmita also shared handful of pictures from the wedding and wrote, “#wedding Congratulations Maa & Baba, look how beautiful & blessed is our ever growing family!!! May God bless you both @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 with a world of happiness on this journey of togetherness!!!??????Dugga Dugga!!! I love you!!!#sharing #moments #family #brotherswedding #weddingday #goa #rajakibittu @rohmanshawl mmuuuaaah!!! (sic)”

The wedding festivities had kicked off on June 14 with engagement followed by the Sangeet and wedding as per both Bengali and Rajasthani rituals. Now, Rajeev and Charu will be heading to the Far East for a mini-break before their Europe honeymoon in July-end.

