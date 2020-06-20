Sushant Singh Rajput’s US Based Sister Locks Her Facebook Profile

The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has locked her Facebook profile and deleted her profile picture.

Shweta’s profile was visible to all till Thursday when she posted about returning to their hometown Patna from Mumbai and immersing Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes. However, on Friday, not a single post or photo is visible on Shweta’s profile anymore. Nothing apart from her name is visible on the profile.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning last week. Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta arrived in India earlier this week after the actor’s demise.

A few days ago, Shweta had shared a handwritten note written to her by her brother. She also shared an open letter addressed to her brother but deleted the post later.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has started probing Sushant’s death. Police has started recording statements of the actor’s staff, family, friends and industry colleagues. Many netizens have been speculating if Shweta was instructed by the police to lock her Facebook profile.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged GF Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai police for close to 10 hours. The actress made several confessions about her relationship with the Kedarnath actor and has also reportedly stated that though the actor’s family was not happy with their relationship, she and Sushant were set to tie the knot later this year.

