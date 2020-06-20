Sushant Singh Rajput left the nation heartbroken as he died of suicide. But more than that it was the late actor’s friends who are still reeling from the shock of the Kedarnath actor being no more. Now Sushant’s friend, Sandip Ssingh has penned a note for the actor’s ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande.

Taking to his social media handle, Sandip shared a throwback image of him and Sushant Singh Rajput alongside then lady love, Ankita Lokhande. But it was the note along with the picture that has left us in tears already. Sandip has revealed in the note that Ankita is yet to remove Sushant’s name from her flats nameplate!

Yes, you guys. Furthermore, Sandip Ssingh in the note stated that Ankita Lokhande was the only one who could have saved Sushant Singh Rajput from this tragedy. Excerpts from the note read, “Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash… I wish… We could have tried even harder, we could’ve stopped him, we could’ve begged him! Even when you both separated, you only prayed for his happiness and success… Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven’t removed his name from the nameplate of your house I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today…cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant’s face.”

The post further read, “Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart…how do I get them back! I want them back! I want ‘us three’ back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother’s Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there…You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it.”

Check out the entire post here:

Well, this is not the first time that a celebrity has mentioned this fact. Recently “Mastermind” Vikas Guppta too had called Ankita Lokhande as the “shock absorber” in Sushant Singh Rajput’s life.

Meanwhile, for those of you who have joined in late, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dated for almost 6 years and their chemistry was much loved in ZEE TV’s Pavitra Rishta.

